|
|
Emelia Coven peacefully passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. She was born June 11, 1934 in the town of Galahad in Alberta Canada. She is preceded by death by her husband Ellyn. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia, son David and three grandchildren; Alexandra, Jacob, and Ellyana.
Emelia was one of 12 brothers and sisters, which her Father and Mother raised after immigrating from Russia before WWII. After obtaining a Bachelors degree in Sacred Literature, she ventured to the U.S and eventually ended up in Eugene Oregon. She was married to Ellyn Coven and they chose to raised their two children in Eugene. Emelia was widowed when the children were still young, and she was faced with raising them on her own. Emelia's strong work ethic carried her through the difficult times ahead. Emelia worked for the school district, forest service, had a paper route, and baked cookies at a local shop downtown. One of her proudest moments was when she obtained her US citizenship.
Emelia could never sit still, she loved to tinker in her yard and build things for her flower beds. She had many friends and enjoyed looking out for others. She was a great cook, and was always asked to bring her famous homemade bread rolls to many church potlucks. Emelia was always kind and considerate towards others. She was one of the most selfless people anyone could meet.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow Rd. Eugene OR, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 20, 2019