Emile "Mort" Mortier
September 2, 1930 - August 17, 2019
Emile died on August 17th with his family by his side at The Springs at Greer Gardens in Eugene, Oregon.
He was born to Emile and Mary Mortier on Sep. 2 1930, the 9th of 10 children born in Detroit Michigan where his father worked for Henry Ford. His father was originally from Zedelgem, Belgium and came at age 24 to Canada then met and married Mary Dewalls from Norway, Michigan. Emile remembers a lively and organized family that worked hard to survive the depression and WWII. At age 7 he contracted Scarlet Fever and spent months in a hospital and years recovering. He loved roaming Detroit with a cousin, swimming and playing in the neighborhood when he was allowed. He worked from a young age delivering Newspapers by bike, and at a Drug Store as a Soda Jerk.
He was not a stellar student but proved his high school guidance counselor wrong by graduating from Lawrence Institute of Technology as an Architectural Engineer.
He served in the Michigan National Guard throughout college and he worked in small cities around Detroit in their building departments. After graduation, he was ready to leave racially charged Detroit, and his parents home. In January 1955, he pointed his 1953 Chevy West headed for Seattle. He stopped in the Rockies to learn to ski and in a week had an Engineering job and a place to live in a a boarding house. Church attendance was required so he became active in the church young adult group where he met Mary Francis Cahill, a nurse from Port Angeles Washington. They were married a year later and honeymooned in Victoria, BC.
He transferred his National Guard Service to Washington State and served a total of 11 years.
Their children, Cindy and Mark were born in Seattle. They moved to Highland Park, Illinois and David was born there. After 4 years he sought to go back west and found work in Eugene, Oregon where he headed the City of Eugene Building department for 9 years, bringing code enforcement and better relationships with builders to the "wild west". A forth child Lisa, was born in Eugene. In 1973, he opened Mortier Engineering, which also offered building inspection services to small cities and rural areas. He also developed properties and restored historic buildings.
Emile was proud of a 63 year marriage and his children, often traveling long distances to spend time with them. He was very proud of 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and very much loved by all of them. A number have followed him into engineering fields.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, children, Cindy Helvie, Mark and David Mortier and Lisa King. He has two sisters still living: Barbara Armstrong of S. Lyon, MI and Mary Ann Weglarz of Port Huron, MI.
Above all, he was a Christian man who strongly shared with his family that the most important thing is a relationship with Jesus Christ. He used his engineering skills to help countless churches, including Grace Community Fellowship. A Memorial Service will be held there on August 26 at 11:00AM. Visitation August 25, 4:00 - 6:00PM.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the of Oregon or Eugene Mission.
