Emilie-Rose Killian
3/2/1993 - 8/7/2020
Born the morning of March 2nd 1993 in Eugene, OR to Ronald and Kim Killian, Emilie-Rose Danielle Killian was a beautiful, caring, smart young woman who loved her family and the Lord Jesus Christ.
She was youngest of four preceded by sisters Louise, Alisha and Grace. To her niece Olivianna she was "Aunty Em" and would have been also to her second soon expected niece or nephew. She is also blessed with loving brother-in-laws Joshua, Ryan and Matthew. Anyone who was familiar with our "Rose Bud" knew what a generous, selfless soul she was, so often giving to others though she had so little and the first to cheer up another person though she had so many troubles of her own.
For most of her adult life Emilie struggled with a combination of alcoholism, substance abuse and mental illness. The morning of August 7th, at the young age of 27, she succumbed to the complications of her conditions. Our last and greatest wish was that one day she would also recognize the beauty and strength in herself that we saw. We take comfort in knowing she is at peace with her Heavenly Father now.
Music was one of the ways Emmie connected with others. Kesha's song "Prayer" greatly resonated with her. The song's message is about forgiveness of others and hoping everyone, even those that hurt you, can find peace. As our family asks for your prayers of healing, so do we also ask for prayers for those in Emilie's life that also loved her and/or for those that think or know that they contributed to her self destructive behavior. She would have wanted us to continue showing our love for Christ by forgiving and giving hope to others.
If you or someone you know is suffering with substance abuse and/or mental illness, reach out, start a conversation, ask how you can help and remind them that they're not alone. Assure them that they are loved and worthy of real love enough to receive help. Oftentimes what people need most is just to feel heard by someone.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center and/or The Light-House Recovery Program, programs in Fresno, CA that helped her. For information on future virtual services please visit Emilie-rosekillian.com
