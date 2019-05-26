|
Emilio Bandiero passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife, Anne, and their combined family of brother Michael Bandiera (Donna) of Burbank California, former wife Esther Bandiero and son and daughter Eric and Esthel Bandiero of New York City, niece Lisa Whitt (Randy) of Pahrump, Nevada, daughter Jennifer Dotson (David) of Highland Park, Illinois, daughter Isadora Esson (Duane) of Brisbane, Australia, and grandchildren Sam Dotson, Miranda Dotson, Levi Esson, Elijah Esson and Indira Esson.
Emilio Francis Bandiero
March 26, 1938 -
May 8, 2019
Emilio was born to Fannie and Michael Bandiera in an Italian neighborhood in Brooklyn where there were often more kids playing stick ball on the street than cars. Although all four grandparents were born in Italy, they reserved the language for grownup talk and insisted that the younger generation speak English. Emilio always felt this as a loss although he was convinced in his heart that he did speak Italian. Emilio recounted many childhood adventures from the neighborhood but a favorite was the time in 1948 when he and a friend took an impromptu journey to Yankee Stadium, where Babe Ruth was lying in state, to pay their respects, along with over 70,000 other New Yorkers, to the Babe and his widow. Work was a part of his life from an early age. Bringing soda pop to the ladies in the garment factory where his mother worked, helping Goombah Vituccio sell lemon ices on the street in a horse drawn cart, acting as a courier to the diamond district in lower Manhattan for the local jeweler, unloading watermelons from freight cars in New Jersey, working at Jahn's ice cream parlor in Jackson Heights.
He left high school to join the army and served in Böblingen, Germany in the 97th Signal Battalion from 1956-58. There, during what he called Cold War I, he made enduring friendships, worked on and received his GED, and met his wife-to-be in Denmark. The "o" on the end of his name was also courtesy of the U.S. Army.
As a family man back in New York, Emilio returned to the restaurant business but eventually changed direction to become the manager of a sizeable car service fleet. His avocation then and a passion throughout his life was photography. He was a skilled street photographer with an observant eye and an endless appetite for story; he worked for a time as a free-lance news photographer.
A voracious reader, Emilio became frustrated with his lack of formal education and, with the encouragement of his by-then grown children, enrolled in the ACE program at Queens College, receiving his Bachelor's degree in 1987 at the age of 49. He went on from there to attend law school at the University of Oregon where he immediately became engaged in the life of "his" school and the Eugene community. He served as Student Bar Association President from 1989 to 1990 and during that time founded the Oregon Law Students Public Interest Fund. He graduated in 1990 and began a legal career that spanned 28 years and was ended only by ill health. Emilio served on the University of Oregon Law School Alumni Board of Directors and was a continuing member of the Oregon Criminal Defense Lawyers Association; he took pride in representing defendants of all ages and worked tirelessly to find good resolutions for their cases. He pledged his allegiance to "… and justice for all."
He found great satisfaction in his life in Oregon. Emilio and his second wife, Anne Bell, also a former East Coaster with an eclectic job history, settled on two acres in the country where they gradually developed, not completely intentionally, a large garden and orchard. None of his friends will be surprised to hear that one year 347 tomato plants flourished there. Travel was also a compelling lure. He returned twice to the area where his grandparents grew up in southern Italy; he and Anne spent 2 memorable months traveling around the world in 2013. A good number of the photos they treasured consisted of him and previously-unmet-friends of all ages who wanted to be photographed with him.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the summer. Please email [email protected] if you would like to be notified.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Oregon Law Students Public Interest Fund (OLSPIF), a student organization that enables law students to work in otherwise unpaid public interest positions during the summer. University of Oregon School of Law, 1221 University of Oregon, Eugene, OR, 97403-1221
