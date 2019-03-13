|
Emma Dell Primrose
1927 - 2019
Emma Dell Primrose 91, of Eugene died Feb 9, 2019. She was born June 11, 1927 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ora and Clara De Bruler. Her two sisters are Lola Horowitz (deceased) and Elinor Bright. She married Harold Primrose (deceased) on April 1, 1945. Her Children are Yvonne, Ronna, Butch, Mary and Loann. She has 15 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Great Grandchild Shawn and his daughter Lillian. In lieu of flowers donate to Alzheimer's Research. Service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Musgrove Family Center, 225 S. Danebo Ave. Eugene.
