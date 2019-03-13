Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for EMMA PRIMROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMMA PRIMROSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EMMA PRIMROSE Obituary


Emma Dell Primrose
1927 - 2019
Emma Dell Primrose 91, of Eugene died Feb 9, 2019. She was born June 11, 1927 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ora and Clara De Bruler. Her two sisters are Lola Horowitz (deceased) and Elinor Bright. She married Harold Primrose (deceased) on April 1, 1945. Her Children are Yvonne, Ronna, Butch, Mary and Loann. She has 15 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren and 8 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Great Grandchild Shawn and his daughter Lillian. In lieu of flowers donate to Alzheimer's Research. Service will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Musgrove Family Center, 225 S. Danebo Ave. Eugene.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now