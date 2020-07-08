1/1
Emmy Ehlers
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emmy Ehlers
5/16/1926 - 7/6/2020
Dearly beloved widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Emmy Ehlers, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, July 6, 2020 in Milton, GA. Emmy was a lover, a fighter, and the strongest woman this world could've ever known. Emmy was raised in Germany, survived WWII, and immigrated to the United states with her husband of 54 years, Kurt Ehlers.
After Kurt's passing in 2005 and Emmy continued her widowed days as a servant for others. She volunteered at her church and sewed quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. She was a pillar of strength and faith for all those she came in contact with. She is survived by her children Norbert, Norman, Andi, and Cindy, her grandson Kurt Ehlers, and her great grandsons Evan and Harrison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation, in Emmy's name, to the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved