Emmy Ehlers
5/16/1926 - 7/6/2020
Dearly beloved widow, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Emmy Ehlers, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday morning, July 6, 2020 in Milton, GA. Emmy was a lover, a fighter, and the strongest woman this world could've ever known. Emmy was raised in Germany, survived WWII, and immigrated to the United states with her husband of 54 years, Kurt Ehlers.
After Kurt's passing in 2005 and Emmy continued her widowed days as a servant for others. She volunteered at her church and sewed quilts for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. She was a pillar of strength and faith for all those she came in contact with. She is survived by her children Norbert, Norman, Andi, and Cindy, her grandson Kurt Ehlers, and her great grandsons Evan and Harrison. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation, in Emmy's name, to the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy