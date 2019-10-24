|
|
Eric T. Woelfel
11/21/1963 - 10/20/2019
Eric T. Woelfel of Coburg passed away October 20, 2019. He was born November 21, 1963 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frederick Woelfel and Ruth Weitkunat. He is survived by his son, Thor; daughter, Ingrid; and mother, Ruth Wiemann.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary for Eric.
