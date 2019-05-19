|
Erica Michelle Caridio, age 54, died peacefully the evening of May 1st, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Her gentleness and grace touched all who met her.
Erica was born in Cornwall, New York on March 17th, 1965, to Richard and Janice D'Emidio. Her family moved to Eugene when she was six, where she spent the rest of her childhood. Erica graduated with honors from both South Eugene High School and Arizona State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Graphic Communications.
After college she lived in London, was an au pair in Spain and Eurailed throughout Europe. She returned to Eugene and met her spouse, Bart Carroll Caridio. Their daughter, Brianna, was born in 1993. They moved to Cottage Grove in 1998, and eventually settled on forty-four beautiful acres in the country where Erica could garden to her heart's content. Besides gardening, Erica also loved animals, especially cats, and rescued many over the years.
Erica had a life-long love of travel. She enjoyed exploring new places and cultures including Mexico, Cuba, Norway, Italy, China, Turkey and, most recently, Ireland.
Artistic and entrepreneurial, Erica made batik shirts and sold them at the Eugene Saturday Market. She learned the skill of book indexing and created her own business, The Last Word Indexing and Design in 2009. With her husband, Bart, she helped start and manage Plank Town Brewing Co. in Springfield.
Erica died of advanced ovarian cancer and is survived by her mother Janice, husband Bart, and daughter Brianna. A celebration of life for Erica will be planned for a later date.
Donations in memory of Erica can be made to Greenhill Humane Society 88530 Green Hill Rd, Eugene, OR 97402 or Ovarian Cancer Research? 12345 Street Name, City Name, State 54321
