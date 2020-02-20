|
|
Erica Michelle Daniels
7/8/1973 - 2/10/2020
Erica Michelle Daniels (Dalke) was born July 8th 1973 at home with the help of a midwife in the Churchill area of Eugene, Oregon, to Velma and Darrel Dalke. Erica was their 6th and final arrival, having been preceded by 3 sisters Deborah, Shari, and Beckie, and 2 brothers Jon and Tony. Erica was unexpectedly taken to heaven the night of February the 10th, leaving behind her darling Nico, to be reunited with her loving sister Shari and her beloved father Darrel. She was 46.
Erica grew up in Eugene, Oregon, and later in Roseville, California. She became an Aunt for the first time in 1980 just before her 7th birthday. Erica would become an Aunt 20+ more times and a Great Aunt 10+ in her Life. She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 8 which would cause her severe health problems in early adulthood. Although Erica's years were short, her life was full of strength, bravery, gratitude, adventures, and love. Erica was blessed with two lives, having been the recipient of a donated kidney and pancreas in April of 2001 after several long years of dialysis. Erica met the love of her life Jeramy Daniels in 2003 and her future Daughter Taylor in 2004. Erica and Jeramy were married May 22, 2009. Erica became a Grandmother for the first time in November 2015 when Brantley was born and the second time in May of 2019 when Noah was born. Erica was an accomplished pool player and played in local leagues as well as Lincoln City BCA tournaments yearly. Erica was known to go above and beyond for those she cared for, and was always willing to share her time with those who needed it. To know her was to know love, strength, and true JOY. A Celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on February 29, 2020 at Calvary Open Bible, 1116 Centennial Blvd. Springfield, Oregon.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020