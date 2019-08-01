|
Erik W. Rasmussen
December 16, 1952 - July 26, 2019
Erik Woodley Rasmussen, 66 of Stayton died peacefully Friday, July 26th. Erik was born December 16, 1952 in Vernonia, Oregon to parents Hans Ronholdt Rasmussen and Inger Pilegaard Rasmussen. He graduated from Cottage Grove High School and was employed in many capacities usually around heavy equipment. He owned Shoestring Valley Logging for many years and after that was an Owner/Operator of a Long Haul Truck specializing in oversized loads. Erik enjoyed spending time with his friends, hunting, fishing and horses. His family describes him as a "lifelong hard worker," always willing to stop and help. Always.
Erik is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Anna (and Kyle) Tupper; brother Chris (and Alicia) Rasmussen; grandchildren Wesley Tupper and Landen Tupper; nephew Andrew Rasmussen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday August 10th at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Home 123 S. Seventh St., Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424. A light reception will follow the service. Assisting the family in Salem is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019