A funeral service will be held for Estella "Dee" Brown at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20th at Applegate Pioneer Cemetery in Yoncalla, Oregon. Dee died at the age of 90 surrounded by family after a long struggle with asthma-related COPD, but nevertheless lived an active life to the very end.
Estella "Dee" Brown
1929 - 2019
Dee graduated from Reed College and married her beloved husband Richard "Dick" Maxwell Brown while in college. She had many passionate pursuits including organic gardening, woodworking, art advocacy, and weaving, but nothing was more dear to her than her family and friends. She was active in the Eugene Weavers' Guild and was an accomplished handweaver.
Survivors include her son Brooks Brown of Portland, Oregon, daughter Laura Coogan of San Anselmo, California, sister LaRene Allen of Eugene, Oregon, and four grandchildren Julian, Sophie, Brendan and Kyle. Her husband Dick died in 2014, brother Tom Cutler in 1988, and brother Glen Cutler in 1996.
More pictures and details of Dee's life, and a guestbook can be found at https://www.musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019