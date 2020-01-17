|
Ethel Etter Allen
11/1/1919 - 1/15/2020
Ethel Etter Allen passed away at age 100+ in Eugene, Oregon, on January 15, 2020, of age-related causes. Born in Lakeport, California, she and family moved to Oregon in 1928. She attended junior high in Cottage Grove, then moved to Eugene in 1932, graduating from University High School in 1937. She married Burton W. Allen in 1937, raised three daughters in Eugene and Pleasant Hill, and celebrated 53 years of marriage prior to Burton's passing in January 1991. Ethel attended to family matters and became matriarch of both Etter and Allen families. Ethel was active in many outside endeavors: She was leader of Girl Scouts; president of PTAs; active in United Methodist Women in Eugene, Lapine, and Springfield; member of Women's Choral Society; an ambulance attendant; and ward clerk fifteen years at Sacred Heart Hospital. After retirement she became active in the Obsidians (outdoor group), tai chi, and in the retirement communities in which she lived. She had three daughters, Barbara, Nancy, and Bonnie. She is predeceased by second daughter Nancy and brothers Orval and Doral. She is survived by two daughters; three sons-in-law, Paul, John, and Mike; ten grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; ten great- great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A celebration of Ethel's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m., at Ebbert United Memorial Methodist Church, 532 C Street, Springfield, with reception following.
