Eudelle Eileen Dickey
August 15, 1928 - July 17, 2020
Eudelle Eileen Dickey passed away July 17, 2020 at 91.
Eudelle was born in Portland, OR to Verle and Felicity Adams. Eudelle met Floyd Thomas Dickey when they were in grade school and continued to stay in touch until they married in 1946 when Floyd was in the Navy. Eudelle's happiest times were when she was raising her 3 girls; Sandra, Connie and Susan, and taking care of Floyd.
She had many interests including reading, sewing, painting, and crossword puzzles, all in her beloved craft room. Also visiting with her best friends over coffee. Helping Floyd build the family cabin were some of the most memorable and happy times in all our lives which would sustain her the rest of her life.
Eudelle is predeceased by her husband Floyd, 5 brothers and her parents. Survived by her daughters Sandra, Connie and Susan, numerous grand and great grand children, and her nieces and nephews.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy