1/1
Eudelle Eileen Dickey
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eudelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eudelle Eileen Dickey
August 15, 1928 - July 17, 2020
Eudelle Eileen Dickey passed away July 17, 2020 at 91.
Eudelle was born in Portland, OR to Verle and Felicity Adams. Eudelle met Floyd Thomas Dickey when they were in grade school and continued to stay in touch until they married in 1946 when Floyd was in the Navy. Eudelle's happiest times were when she was raising her 3 girls; Sandra, Connie and Susan, and taking care of Floyd.
She had many interests including reading, sewing, painting, and crossword puzzles, all in her beloved craft room. Also visiting with her best friends over coffee. Helping Floyd build the family cabin were some of the most memorable and happy times in all our lives which would sustain her the rest of her life.
Eudelle is predeceased by her husband Floyd, 5 brothers and her parents. Survived by her daughters Sandra, Connie and Susan, numerous grand and great grand children, and her nieces and nephews.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved