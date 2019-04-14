|
Eugene Brown loved to laugh and be the funny man. He was born to Charles and Geneva Brown in Tacoma, Washington, he was 78 years old when he passed. Gene served his country in the United States Marine Corps and never missed an opportunity to let people know how proud he was to be a Marine. Gene spent the majority of his life working in the timber Industry.
Eugene Curtis Brown
March 25, 1941 -
April 4, 2019
Gene was a skilled bowler winning many awards and was an outstanding dancer but his love was golf.
An almost fatal stroke in 2005 left him disabled, and in a wheelchair for the next 14 years of his life. Never one to let anything get him down he continued to cheer for his beloved Ducks and Blazers.
Gene is survived by his wife LaVaun of 29 years, 3 sons and 4 sisters; Jo Anderson, Susie Collins, Sandy Rice and Sherlye Brown all of the Cottage Grove area. One sister, Sally Brown, preceded him in death. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
We want to express our heart-felt appreciation to Cascade Hospice for the loving support they gave us.
A Graveside Service will be April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Lane Memorial Funeral Home 5300 West 11th Ave, Eugene. Arrangements by Musgrove's Lane Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cascade Hospice in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019