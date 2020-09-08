Eugene "Gene" Fessenbecker
05/01/1942 - 08/18/2020
Gene Fessenbecker, age 78, passed away from various causes August 18, 2020 at his home in Eugene, OR with family Linda and Melanie Seaman and his sister Ellen Ascheman at his side. Gene was born in Milwaukie, WI to Earl and Irene Fessenbecker. His brother Roger preceded him in death.
Gene married Joyce Nussman in 1963. They had two sons, James and Dean. Gene and Joyce moved to Elmira, OR where they raised prize winning goats and Gene was a 4H judge. Gene started a remodeling business in the 70's and was a member of the Home Builders Association.
In 1981 Gene became a family with his Life Partner Linda Seaman and her two daughters Melanie and Kim Seaman. Gene remodeled their home numerous times. Gene was a contract investigator for the Enforcement section of the OCB and was a dispute settler for Construction Arbitration Services and the National Center for Dispute Settlement in Dallas, TX.
Gene started the Construction Contracting Academy in 1991. Gene and his team wrote fifteen books entitled the Advantage Contractor Business Success Series which covered the education required to become a licensed contractor with the CCB at that time. Linda worked with him in that business for ten years.
Gene has always had a love of motorcycles and riding. Over a number of years he took trips, went to rallies and covered over 500K miles. Gene had a wonderful sense of humor and had many close friends; he was always ready to work on someone's bike for them.
Gene is survived by his sister Ellen; his two sons Jim and Dean (Leanna), his life partner Linda, daughters Melanie Seaman (Bill), Kim Oliver (Don), many grandchildren, countless riding friends and Bob and Lois Newcombe who helped us through the end of Gene's life.
