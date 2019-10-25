|
Eugene (Gene) Johnson
1944-2019
Eugene (Gene) Johnson died at home peacefully in his sleep at the age of 75 on May 13, 2019. Born in Brookings, SD, he grew up on a farm in Sinai, SD with his brothers and parents, Glenn Johnson and Bernice (Eriksrud) Johnson-Watson (both deceased). The family moved to Monmouth, OR shortly after his high school graduation. Gene is survived by his wife and children, Barry Johnson (ex wife, Sondra) and DeeDee Crowley (husband, Aaron), five grandsons (Wyatt, Matthew, Ryan, Hunter and Carson), his brother, Jim Johnson (Bev) and sister-in-law, Loretta (brother, Dave Johnson deceased). He was a devoted husband to his wife of 53 years, Jeanne Privat Johnson. Growing up he loved playing football, basketball, baseball and later, golf. Watching his children and grandchildren playing sports along with his favorite teams on TV were his passion. Although he had other occupations, he favored being a realtor for 22 years and was blessed with early retirement. At his request a celebration of life will be held at Along Came Trudy on Sunday November 3, from 2:00-4:00 pm
