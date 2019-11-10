|
Eugene Liu (劉維精) died on Oct. 18, 2019. He was 88 years old. He was born on October 16, 1931, in Pingtung City, Taiwan.
Mr. Liu graduated from National Taiwan University with a degree in economics. He married Sue-Chung Huang (黃素瓊), also a graduate of NTU. After a brief stint as teachers, the couple later owned and operated a successful poultry farm beginning in the late 1950s where Mr. Liu pioneered modern poultry husbandry techniques. They emigrated from Taiwan in the 1970s and lived in Indonesia and Thailand before moving
to the US. Mr. Liu worked for the poultry division of DeKalb Corp. In his work with DeKalb Poultry, he traveled extensively in East and Southeast Asia providing the company with his knowledge of the peoples and cultures of the area and assisting his clients with expert knowledge in poultry husbandry. After retiring, the couple moved to
Eugene, Oregon.
Mr. Liu spoke four languages fluently (Taiwanese, Mandarin, Japanese and English) and read widely in Japanese and Chinese. Some of his favorite reading materials even in the last years of his life were the works by the famous Japanese swordsman, Miyamoto Musashi 宮本武藏. Mr. Liu's nickname as a young man was Picasso because he possessed fine artistic skills and painted early on in life. He loved photography and
enjoyed fishing and golfing. After moving to the US, he enjoyed driving the endless highways, delighting in views of the vast Great Plains. The adventurous spirit that took him to travel the world was evident even at age 82 when he adopted the use of the iPhone, expertly texting in English, Chinese and Japanese, with emoji!
Mr. Liu will be remembered for his gentle, polite and quiet ways but also a sense of humor, when he felt like it.
Mr. Liu is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue-Chung Liu; survived by his sisters Sue-Hsing Shih and Su-Fen Liu; daughters Helen Liu and Janet Liu Chalin; sons-in-law Glenn May and James Chalin; and grandchildren Rachel Liu-May, Benjamin Liu-May and Jacob Chalin.
Contributions in Eugene Liu's memory may be made to an animal rescue in Taiwan, ACT for Animals via PayPal: [email protected]. Checks may be made out to Taiwanese Association of Eugene, Oregon, and mailed to P. O. Box 5056, Eugene, Oregon 97405 (Memo: Eugene Liu-ACT for Animals, Taiwan.)
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 10 to Nov. 16, 2019