Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Modrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Louis Modrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eugene Louis Modrich Obituary


Eugene Louis Modrich
1936 - 2019

Gene passed in peace, Saturday, April 20, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his amazing wife, Marla, his daughter Anita, and eldest son Kevin. Gene is survived by his son, Michael, daughter in-law, Ramona, his seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois. Gene lived a well-traveled life with experiences in California, Hawaii, and Jamaica, before settling his stakes in Selma, Oregon. Business, construction and ministering were all paths followed by Gene. For the past 25 years he has lived in the Eugene area working at Med-Tech Resource. Gene will always be known as a giver and a family man. He is loved and missed by all. Services will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church in Junction City, Oregon, at 11:00 am May 4, 2019.

Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.