|
|
Gene passed in peace, Saturday, April 20, 2019. He is proceeded in death by his amazing wife, Marla, his daughter Anita, and eldest son Kevin. Gene is survived by his son, Michael, daughter in-law, Ramona, his seven grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He was raised in Chicago, Illinois. Gene lived a well-traveled life with experiences in California, Hawaii, and Jamaica, before settling his stakes in Selma, Oregon. Business, construction and ministering were all paths followed by Gene. For the past 25 years he has lived in the Eugene area working at Med-Tech Resource. Gene will always be known as a giver and a family man. He is loved and missed by all. Services will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church in Junction City, Oregon, at 11:00 am May 4, 2019.
Eugene Louis Modrich
1936 - 2019
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 2, 2019