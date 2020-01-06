|
|
Eugene Richard "Dick" Lowell
09/26/1927 - 01/02/2020
Eugene Richard "Dick" Lowell died 1-2-2020. Born 9-26-1927 in Scott City, KS. Married Opal 5-18-1946 who preceded him in death.
Parents Emery and Theo Lowell. He worked as a millwright for Weyerhaeuser Sawmill retiring in 1991.
Survived by four children: Donald (Pam) Lowell, Lebanon, Linda (Jim) Nolan Lowell, Richard (Debra) Lowell, Crescent, Robert (Debra) Lowell, Springfield; three sisters; and 1 brother. Preceded in death by Kathleen McKenzie and Deborah Bowen, two sisters, and 1 brother. Has 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Services 1-10-2020 Buell Chapel, Springfield. Viewing 11:00 a.m. Service 12:00 noon, potluck following service at Springfield Faith Center, Springfield.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020