Eugene Steven Hawes
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Steven Hawes
06/24/1945 - 06/02/2020
Eugene Steven Hawes 06/24/1945 - 06/02/2020
Died June 2nd 2020. He is survived by his wife Susan of 38 years. His son Mark Hawes of Florida. His stepdaughter Jeane Saari-Ruiz of Texas and his three stepsons Jon, James and Jerry of Eugene Oregon.
There will be a grave side service at 2:00 p.m. on June 24th at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Steve loved to talk about his time in the Navy, his many exploits as a youth and his friends and family. He loved the Beavers and rock hounding. He will be missed by his loving wife, family and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved