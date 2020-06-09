Eugene Steven Hawes
06/24/1945 - 06/02/2020
Eugene Steven Hawes
Died June 2nd 2020. He is survived by his wife Susan of 38 years. His son Mark Hawes of Florida. His stepdaughter Jeane Saari-Ruiz of Texas and his three stepsons Jon, James and Jerry of Eugene Oregon.
There will be a grave side service at 2:00 p.m. on June 24th at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Steve loved to talk about his time in the Navy, his many exploits as a youth and his friends and family. He loved the Beavers and rock hounding. He will be missed by his loving wife, family and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.