Eula Jean Ames
1930 - 2019
Jean (Thornburgh) Ames 1930-2019
Eula Jean Thornburgh was born on August 24, 1930 to Paul and Ellen Thornburgh in San Fernando California. She moved to Fortuna California with her parents when she became a teenager. She was married to Dennis Rakestraw in July of 1949 and they continued living in Fortuna, where she and Dennis had 3 children, Jenny, Rod, and Laurel. She was widowed in 1962.
She married Art Ames in 1967. Jean taught at Fortuna Junior Academy until 1979 when she and Art moved to Veneta Oregon, where she taught at Countryside SDA School.
She retired from teaching in 1992, and she and Art enjoyed many years of traveling. She enjoyed water skiing until the age of 80 and camping with her family.
Jean was a woman of strong faith in Jesus throughout her life, and she treasured her membership in the Seventh Day Adventist community. She is survived by her husband Art, 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. We all long for the day when we will see her again at the second coming of Jesus.
There will be a Memorial Service held July 7th, 2019 at noon at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 88401 Huston Rd, Veneta, OR 97487.
