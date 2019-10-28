|
|
Eula (Faye) Shepherd
March 3, 1931 - October 21, 2019
Eula Faye Shepherd loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Grandmother, and Aunt passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 88. Faye is survived by her son Steven (Danise) Kelley, daughter Susan (Rick Smith) Ellis, son Craig (Dennis Bernhard) Shepherd, daughter Susan (Pete) Romano, daughter Nancy Shepherd, brother Bob Maggard, brother Mike (Maria) Wood; numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mother Goldie Hamilton, Father Jim Maggard, loving Husband Charles Shepherd and Sister-in-law Ginger Maggard. Memorial Services will be held at Berean Baptist Church 1210 Chambers st. Eugene, Oregon on November 9, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Arrangements will be handled by Perl Funeral home 541-772-5488. www.perlfuneralhome.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019