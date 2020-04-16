|
|
Eulogio "Lucky" Cacicedo
09/24/1952 - 04/13/2020
On Monday, April 13th 2020, Lucky Cacicedo, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 67. Lucky was born on September 24, 1952 in Bakerfield, CA to Eugolio and Angelita Cacicedo. He spent most of his adolescent life between Spain and California. He met the love of his life in 1975 and married her June of 1979. They raised their daughter in Las Vegas and Tracey CA. During that time Lucky worked for multiple auto collections, Imperal Palace of Las Vegas, NV and Black Hawk Auto of Danville, CA. They eventually moved to Veneta, OR were he continued to share his many talents of restoration of antiques, creating one of kind custom motorcycles, and unique paint jobs on motor couches. Lucky was a hard worker and a devoted husband. He is survived by his wife Heidi Cacicedo, his daughter Kristina Tate, two grandchildren Gabriella and Nathaniel and his sister Angie Vandermeer. Family will be holding a private celebration of life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020