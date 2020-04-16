Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulogio Cacicedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulogio "Lucky" Cacicedo


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulogio "Lucky" Cacicedo Obituary
Eulogio "Lucky" Cacicedo
09/24/1952 - 04/13/2020
On Monday, April 13th 2020, Lucky Cacicedo, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 67. Lucky was born on September 24, 1952 in Bakerfield, CA to Eugolio and Angelita Cacicedo. He spent most of his adolescent life between Spain and California. He met the love of his life in 1975 and married her June of 1979. They raised their daughter in Las Vegas and Tracey CA. During that time Lucky worked for multiple auto collections, Imperal Palace of Las Vegas, NV and Black Hawk Auto of Danville, CA. They eventually moved to Veneta, OR were he continued to share his many talents of restoration of antiques, creating one of kind custom motorcycles, and unique paint jobs on motor couches. Lucky was a hard worker and a devoted husband. He is survived by his wife Heidi Cacicedo, his daughter Kristina Tate, two grandchildren Gabriella and Nathaniel and his sister Angie Vandermeer. Family will be holding a private celebration of life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulogio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -