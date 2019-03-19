|
|
Eva Louise Terry passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born on September 11, 1934 to Arthur and Hazel (Cummings) Greenbank in Olathe, CO. Louise spent her early years in Colorado, Nebraska and South Dakota. The family moved to Tulelake, CA where Louise graduated from Tulelake High School in 1952. After graduation Louise spent time at her aunt and uncle's cattle ranch in Colorado.
Louise married Richard 'Dick' Terry on December 23, 1956. The family moved to Springfield, OR in 1966. Louise enjoyed bowling and reading. She was very involved in her children's school activities. After Dick retired, they spent much of their time traveling in their motorhome. Louise had a wonderful sense of humor. Most of all Louise loved and appreciated her family. She was an amazing daughter, mother and grandmother.
Louise is survived by her children Theresa 'Teri' Yerton and Richard (Valerie) Terry, grandchildren, Christopher (Lisa) Doherty, Jill Wilson and Kristin (Eddie) McCain, great-grandchildren Erin and Adam Doherty, Tricia Terry, Nathan and Gabriel Wilson, and Lily and Mallory McCain, sisters-in-law, Joyce Greenbank and LouAnn Stringer, 3 nieces and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Hazel Greenbank, husband, Richard, siblings, Bud, Harvey and Betty Jane Greenbank.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 19, 2019