Eva Ann Robinson was born on July 27, 1934 in Astoria, NY. She moved to Oregon in 1971 and worked for over 30 years in the debt collection business in Eugene and Springfield. Eva was active in the community and, after retirement, volunteered at the Willama-Lane Center. She passed away on March 16, 2019, after suffering a hip fracture. She is survived by her sons Michael Thomas and John Robinson as well as her three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A celebration of Eva's life will be held soon.
Eva Robinson
July 27, 1934 -
March 16, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019