|
|
Evan Christensen
July 19, 1995 - November 25, 2019
Evan passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Gretta Cole and Jesse Sankokirchen as well as his brother, Josh Cole, and step-brothers Liam and Sawyer.
Evan was a long time survivor of mitochondrial myopathies. His ever present smile and love for life engaged all who came in contact with him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, January 18th at St Mary's Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St, Eugene OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (umdf.org)
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020