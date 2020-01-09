Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
St Mary's Episcopal Church
1300 Pearl St
Eugene, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Christensen


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evan Christensen Obituary
Evan Christensen
July 19, 1995 - November 25, 2019
Evan passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Gretta Cole and Jesse Sankokirchen as well as his brother, Josh Cole, and step-brothers Liam and Sawyer.
Evan was a long time survivor of mitochondrial myopathies. His ever present smile and love for life engaged all who came in contact with him.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, January 18th at St Mary's Episcopal Church, 1300 Pearl St, Eugene OR.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (umdf.org)
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -