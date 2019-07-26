|
|
Evelyn Darlene Johnson
1920 - 2019
Evelyn Johnson of Eugene passed peacefully July 24 at her residence surrounded by loved ones.
Evelyn was born on a farm near Hassar, Alberta, Canada to American parents. She returned to the United States with dual Canadian/American citizenship. She married Lorne Douglas Johnson the week after Pearl Harbor. She traveled to Chanute, Ill. for his meteorologist training and further on the troop train to Fort Nelson, Canada where he was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Corps for the duration of WWII.
At the end of WWII, Lorne was discharged from the service and they settled in McMinnville, Oregon, living there for over fifty years. Evelyn was a homemaker, enjoying sewing, quilting, crocheting, square dancing, and baking fabulous pies and delicious raspberry jam. She was mother to two daughters, an avid gardener, and was an active member of a local clogging team that performed at many venues statewide. She also worked for the State of Oregon for twenty years. After Lorne's passing, she eventually relocated to Eugene in 2011 to be nearer to family.
She continued to lead an active life with friends in an independent retirement facility. She had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed following national politics. The editorial page was her favorite section of the newspaper. She always had a pointed comment about events of the day. Her mantra was "work the problem."
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Hamp Rutledge; and grandsons, Doug and Sean Rutledge; and her second daughter and family in Maryland.
She will join Lorne at Willamette National Cemetery. A memorial service and celebration of life are planned for a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 26 to July 28, 2019