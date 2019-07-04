|
Evelyn Misner
1927 - 2019
Evelyn (Evey) Mary Misner (Wegner) died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 30, 2019 at the age 91. She was born on July 28 th , 1927 in Faribault Minnesota to Herbert and Esther (Liebrenz) Wegner. Evey moved to Chehalis Washington in 1939. She graduated from Chehalis High School in 1945. She married Harold (Hal) Joseph Misner on November 21, 1948.
Together they had four children. In her early career she was a bank teller for several banks in the Chehalis and Centralia area. In 1959 she and Hal moved to Eugene where she worked for the City of Eugene in the finance department as an accounting clerk. She retired 1986 from the City of Eugene. She had a deep appreciation for flowers, gardening, succulents and cacti, and hummingbirds. She was a lifelong Lutheran and was active member at Hope Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Alter Guild, quilting circle, and Sunday school teacher. In her retirement she and Hal traveled often enjoying cruises, National Parks, and visiting family. She was deeply devoted to her family and many friends.
She is survived by her four children a son Brian Misner of Hermiston OR, Lynne Murray of Albany, OR, Beth (Dave) McGowen of Prineville, OR, and Denise (Rob) Ross of Springfield, OR.
She has 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.
The Celebration of life will be Friday July 5th 1pm at Hope Lutheran Church in Springfield. Remembrances can be made to in lieu of flowers.
