Evelyn Rose Ficek
4/13/1934 - 8/16/2020
Evelyn Rose Ficek of Eugene, who died August 16th 2020 of cancer. She was 86.
She was born on April 13th 1934 in Dickinson, N.D. to Edward and Hattie (Proivatsky) Kadrmas. She married Donald Willard Ficek on August 16th 1952 in Eugene, who preceded her in death in 2009.
She was a homemaker, and worked in the Bethel School District as a cook. She enjoyed attending all of her children & grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed polka music, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her two sons Rick of Cheshire, and Mick of Eugene; two daughters Susan Garlock & Debra Jaros, of Eugene, two sisters Shirley Hammitt & Linda Larion of Eugene, 8 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great Great grandchildren.
A private family funeral service took place at St. Paul Church with burial at West Lawn Memorial Park.
