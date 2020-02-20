|
|
Evelyn "Joyce" Sandgathe
1/25/1934 - 2/18/2020
Joyce was born in January of 1934 to Millard and Myrtle Van Cleave in Spokane, WA. She moved to Springfield, OR as a child. She married Edwin Sandgathe in 1953. Her husband of almost 50 years passed away in 2002, from cancer.
Her interests included gardening, cooking, painting, flower arranging, jogging, and cross-country skiing.
Survivors include two sons, David and Michael, both of Eugene (a third son, Bob, passed away in 2018), four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
The service will be held on Monday, March 2, at 1 pm at Musgrove Family Mortuary, 225 S. Danebo Ave, Eugene, OR 97402. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eugene. Musgrove Family Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020