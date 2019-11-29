|
Everett Morley
8/1/1935 - 11/21/2019
Everett Frank Morley died at the age of 84 on November 21st in his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his daughters; Elesha McCarthy, son in law David; Angela Hambright, son in law Brian; and Marilyn Reed; a sister, Karen Rolly; and 6 grandchildren, Schuyler, Jeremy, Nicholas, Justin, Maddisen, and William. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of nearly 40 years, Nita; his son, Kevin; grandson, Kasey; and sister, Willene Walters. Everett enjoyed hunting, fishing, gold pan-ning, riding motorcycles, playing guitar, spending time with his friends and family. and serving God. Celebration of Life, January 11th at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 2080 19th Street, Springfield. OR 97477
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, 2019