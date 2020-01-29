|
Fern Reding
February 15, 1925 - January 18, 2020
FERN ELLEN
(BAHR) REDING
A celebration of life for Fern Reding will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15th, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, Keizer, OR. Reception to follow in the church hall.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, Springfield, OR. Please access the obituary and sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020