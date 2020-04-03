|
F.H. "Bunk" Keggan
F H "Bunk" Keggan, 76, died March 19, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth, NJ to Harold Keggan and Rose Zazzali Keggan in 1943 and moved to Cranford, NJ in 1945. He graduated from St Mary's High School in 1961. After graduation from Rutgers University in 1965 he worked as credit manager for Crown Aluminum and later for various municipal bond sales firms.
He married Susan Matt and they moved to Eugene OR in 1974 where Bunk began his lifelong career as a residential contractor, or as he preferred "jack of all trades." Their son Adam was born in 1977. Bunk and Susan later divorced. In 1993 he married Gayle Myers.
He is survived by wife Gayle Myers-Keggan, son Adam Keggan, stepson Keith Sechrist, all of Eugene, and aunt Maddie Zazzali of New Jersey. Bunk enjoyed, in no particular order, ice hockey, camping, fishing in drift boat with Adam, gardening, crossword puzzles, making people laugh and dogs – especially black labs.
At his request there will be no public service but in keeping with his love of dogs he requested that donations be made to Greenhill Animal Shelter.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020