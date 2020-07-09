Florence Challe
8/30/1932 - 7/5/2020
Florence (Coppersmith) Challe passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 surrounded by her family at her side at the age of 87 in Eugene, Oregon. She exemplified living a Christian life that few can attain, as she was devout in her faith, was committed to prayer, and helped others without hesitation at every opportunity. She was an inspiration to her family, and to all who knew Florence.
She was born August 30, 1932 in Green Bay Wisconsin to Claude and Maria (Bodoh) Coppersmith, as Florence was one of six children. She is preceded in death by her three brothers and sister, (Robert, Leonard, Roger Coppersmith, Dorothy Krumpos) and has a surviving brother. (Ronnie Coppersmith)
Florence married Alton Challe on March 3, 1951 in Lawton Oklahoma, have celebrated 69 years together, and created a family of six children over seven years. They are; David (Val) Challe, Lois (Charles) Fischer, Janet (Bill) Judd, Diane (Jim) Foster, Alan Challe, (passed away on July 19, 2019) and Cindy (Mike) Armstrong. Florence was very devoted to her family and her church in each community she resided. They moved from Green Bay Wisconsin to Butler Alabama in 1957, and then moved to Oregon in 1969 a week before the big snowstorm.
Florence was the owner of Challe Real Estate and Property Management for 35 years serving the Santa Clara and Junction city area. Florence found her calling as she loved selling all forms of real estate from businesses, to farms, to first time home buyers and so enjoyed the relationships with her clients over the years.
It was a family business with her daughter Cindy Armstrong, (Principal Broker) son-in-law Bill Judd, (Principal Broker) and his wife Janet Judd, (Office Manager) and Florence's grandson Jason Judd, who ran Property Management & Maintenance. Challe Real Estate still exists today with her daughter Cindy Armstrong as owner and Florence's granddaughter Taryn Armstrong as Property Manager.
Florence was very active at St Peter Catholic Church in their early years in Eugene, and then at St. Helen Catholic Church in Junction City. She was a "prayer-warrior" and seen often with a rosary in her hand offering prayers for those in need.
Florence and Al have 12 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. She so loved all of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, and made the holidays of Christmas, Easter and Halloween so very special with her family. Her smile and laugh gave comfort to everyone, and her impact on so many people will never be forgotten.
A private funeral Mass for the family will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Eugene on July 17 at 10:30 AM with a Rosary being said earlier at 10:00 AM. Florence will be interred at Lane Memorial Gardens with arrangements entrusted to the Lane Memorial Funeral Home, and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
, Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter 1000 Willagillespie Rd., Ste 100 Eugene, Oregon 97401 (800) 272-3900 or St. Peter Catholic Church in Eugene Oregon.
