November 19, 1922 - March 3, 2019
On March 3, 2019, Margaret Florence Kohout of Eugene passed away peacefully with her children and grandchildren by her side.
She was born on the family farm near Friend, NE to Dennis Edward and Mary Ellen McCarthy. Graduated Friend HS; completed education at Lincoln School of Commerce. WWII worked for Corp of Engineers and V.A.
She was married to Louis E Kohout in 1946 until his death in 1983. They lived in Friend as owners of Standard Oil franchises. 1961 moved to Eugene partnering in Fisher Implement, John Deere dealership. Later she worked for the American Red Cross retired 1984.
She had a passion for volunteering: St. Mary Parish, St. Vincent de Paul, and a national disaster volunteer for American Red Cross from retirement until age 80. Her last ARC deployment to New York helped families impacted by 9-11. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She enjoyed family, friends, cooking, traveling, playing cards. She was truly an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She loved fall colors and birds. She lived at Cascade Manor 5 years and appreciated the wonderful people who work there.
She was preceded in death by brother, Philip E McCarthy, husband, Louis E Kohout, 2nd husband (2004-12) Jesse C Pollard, DDS. Survived by loving family: son; Thomas E Kohout, daughters; LueAnne (James) Fitzhugh & LynElle (Jarrett) Jester, granddaughters; Kyle Anne (Kerby) McGinnis & Maegan (Michael) Holden, five great grandchildren; Evan & Lauren McGinnis, Tatum, Kaelyn, & Liam Holden.
Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1062 Charnelton, Eugene, March, 18th at 12:15pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for the American Red Cross National Disasters or Catholic charities.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019