Florence Louise Fry
1926 - 2019
Florence (Flo) was born 08/23/26 to William Oscar Knight and Ruby Leona (Clark).
She was born in Springfield and lived in the local area her entire life, a true Oregonian.
She passed away July 26, 2019, just short of her 93rd birthday. She was at home with family by her side.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, and wife, a loving mother and grandmother. Not to mention a good friend to many.
She married John "Boyd' Fry on August 26, 1944. He preceded her in death 07/08/82.
After Boyd died, she lived with her son Doug and his wife Pearl for the rest of her life.
She has a sister Wilma Wilson in Portland. Her brother Delbert Knight preceded her in death.
She has four married children: Dennis Fry wife Marge, Debbie Chizek and husband Randy, Donna Butterfield and husband Wayne, Doug Fry and wife Pearl. She has four Grand Children: Teddy, Becky, Anthony, and Samantha; And she has four Great-grand Children: Will, Austin, Douglas and Dylan.
Everyone called her Granny Fry. She was everyone's Granny.
She had many jobs during her life. Her first job was getting the grease off locomotives. She worked as an usher at the McDonald Theater. She ran elevator at JC Penny on Willamette Street. She and Boyd were log truckers and dump truckers for forty years. They also farmed. She really enjoyed being a grocery clerk at Scandia Market and Jim's Market in Junction City.
Florence was very active for her age. She drove her car till she was in her late 80's when she voluntarily turned in her license. She won a driving contest at the annual Eugene Sand & Gravel picnic in her 80's. She loved riding four wheelers at the coast in the Sand Dunes She won Senior Division when Riding Quads at the South Jetty. She enjoyed going for bicycle rides and going for long walks with the dogs. She was an excellent seamstress, loved craft's, hooking rugs, making quilts, crocheting, and making Raggedy Ann Dolls. She made hundreds of hats and scarfs which she donated to the Eugene Mission. She learned to play the piano by ear and was very good at it. She also loved flowers. She spent hours her flower beds.
She was an awesome cook. Both she and Boyd loved cooking; they were always having cooking contests with each other. They always had a big garden, so she canned everything and always shared with the community. She loved trying new recipes.
She really enjoyed lottery tickets. She even got on TV with the lottery Show in Portland one time.
She was a member of Sonrise Christian Church
She really loved all animals. There was not a stray she would turn away. There were many times when she was buying more pet food than people food! She showed miniature horses with her daughter, Donna.
She will be missed by all. She will be buried at Gates Cemetery in Crow, with a graveside service Saturday, August 3, at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Green Hill Animal Shelter in her name.
Special thanks to Sam - the doctor and hospice, and Pearl Fry for 24-7 care at home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 29 to July 31, 2019