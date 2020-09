Florence Mary Shepard11/4/1919 - 8/29/2020Our beloved aunt, Florence Mary Shepard, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 29 in her home at The Willows in Bellingham, WA. at the age of 100. Florence was a longtime resident of Oregon. She will be remembered by friends and family for her wit, her loyalty, her curiosity and love of family. Visit molesfarewelltributes.com to share your memories and read to Florence's full obituary.Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy