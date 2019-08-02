|
Floyd Carpenter
Oct. 1, 1932 - July 28, 2019
Floyd LeRoy Carpenter
"Carp"
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wed August 7th, 2019 at Trinity Methodist Church, 440 Maxwell Rd., Eugene.
Carp was born in Bloomfield, Nebraska to Everett and Anna Marie Carpenter. After graduating high school in 1950, he served in the United States Air Force until 1954, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He worked for Emerald Fruit and Produce for 31 years, retiring in Sept. of 1991
Floyd Carpenter loved his family, closely followed by his Oregon Ducks. He had a heart for service and worked tirelessly helping others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Donelda, sister Eunice and brother Stanley.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Sherry Simmons (Randy), son Scott, step daughters Linda Tolliver and Cathy Kaneen (Heath), grandchildren Joshua Simmons and Jolissa Larson (Josh), great granddaughter Madison Larson and sisters Donna Mae and Margaret Ann
