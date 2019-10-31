|
Forest Bell
10/9/1933 - 10/19/2019
It is with heavy heart that I write of the passing of Forest Bell. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home under the care of her daughter and the wonderful people at Bristol Hospice.
Forest was born in Chicago, Illinois but moved to Seattle, Washington at age 12. She attended University of Washington and was one of a very few females to study and major in Economics.
She met her husband, Roy Bell, in 1959. They got married and had their first child by the end of 1960. They lived and traveled all over. Their life together began in Portland, Or, moved to New Mexico in 1961, then to Hawaii by early 1964. In the mid '70's they moved to Guam by the late '80's they were in living in California, then back to Hawaii. In 2000 they sold the family home in Hawaii, moved to North Carolina, then Florida, and finally came full circle back to Oregon.
Forest is survived by her three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
She has been described as both elegant and goofy. Her smile and grace will be missed by many.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019