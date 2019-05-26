|
|
Frances Alice was a New Year's baby born January 1, 1918 to Clyde and Alice (Judson) French at Woodburn, Oregon. The sixth of eight children, she was a welcome sister to a family of five brothers.
Frances A. Cooper
January 1, 1918 -
March 29, 2019
She grew up in Salem and attended school there. Much of that time she lived on a large property in south Salem with parents, siblings and extended family. She learned to value family relationships and this carried through her 101 years. It was at this time that she developed a life-long interest in her family's genealogy.
Frances graduated from Oregon College of Education and at age 20 began her teaching career at a one-room school at Fiddle Creek, Oregon. As was the custom at the time for unmarried teachers in rural areas she lived with the family of a student.
In her second year of teaching she met her future husband Edward Earl Cooper when he came to her school at Dorena, Oregon to pick up his siblings. Frances and Ed married September 8, 1942, at Vancouver, Washington. They were then separated for the next two years by his war service. After the war they moved to Crow, Oregon where Frances taught 6th grade for the next 30 years and Ed was superintendent.
Frances dedicated herself to friends and to her extended family and also to the Crow-Applegate Grange, the Applegate Pioneer Museum and Valley United Methodist Church. Into her nineties she continued to serve these organizations. Throughout her life she remained curious and interested in the world around her and expressed it in her generosity and kindness.
Edward Cooper died in 1983. Frances is survived by sister-in-law Marjorie French of Salem, brothers- in-law Kenneth Cooper (Muriel) of Bend, Frank Cooper of Florida, 38 nieces and nephews, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
At Frances' request no service will be held. She would be pleased if you chose to celebrate her life through community service or contributions.
The family thanks the staff at Gateway Gardens for their thoughtful care and Signature Hospice for support during Frances' last days.
