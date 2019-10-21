|
Frances Barbara Holmes
November 23, 1935 - October 5, 2019
Frances Barbara Holmes passed away Oct. 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Scobey, MT Nov. 23, 1935 to Joseph J Longacre and Barbara M Murr. They moved to Springfield in 1946. She attended St. Francis HS and graduated in 1953. She attended business college and worked as a secretary. At the age of 52, she returned to school at LCC and obtained her LPN license and worked briefly as a nurse. She married Joseph P Holmes from Cedar Rapids, IA on Jan. 11, 1957 and they lived there briefly until returning to Springield in 1960. They raised four children, Elizabeth (David) Ayer of Cottage Grove, Leonard (Patty) of Prineville, OR, Patrick of Springfield and Barbara of Springfield. She was a member of St. Alice Catholic Church since 1946. She took an active interest in politics and other social issues. She enjoyed sewing, music, history and travel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Leonard Longacre. She is survived by her children, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St. Alice Catholic Church 1520 E St Springfield, OR on Oct 25, 2019. Rosary will be said at 10:30AM and the Funeral Mass will be at 11:00. A reception will held at the parish hall afterwards. Internment will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens 7305 Main St Springfield, OR at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul's.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019