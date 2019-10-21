Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Barbara Holmes


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Barbara Holmes Obituary
Frances Barbara Holmes
November 23, 1935 - October 5, 2019
Frances Barbara Holmes passed away Oct. 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Scobey, MT Nov. 23, 1935 to Joseph J Longacre and Barbara M Murr. They moved to Springfield in 1946. She attended St. Francis HS and graduated in 1953. She attended business college and worked as a secretary. At the age of 52, she returned to school at LCC and obtained her LPN license and worked briefly as a nurse. She married Joseph P Holmes from Cedar Rapids, IA on Jan. 11, 1957 and they lived there briefly until returning to Springield in 1960. They raised four children, Elizabeth (David) Ayer of Cottage Grove, Leonard (Patty) of Prineville, OR, Patrick of Springfield and Barbara of Springfield. She was a member of St. Alice Catholic Church since 1946. She took an active interest in politics and other social issues. She enjoyed sewing, music, history and travel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother, Leonard Longacre. She is survived by her children, three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St. Alice Catholic Church 1520 E St Springfield, OR on Oct 25, 2019. Rosary will be said at 10:30AM and the Funeral Mass will be at 11:00. A reception will held at the parish hall afterwards. Internment will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens 7305 Main St Springfield, OR at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul's.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now