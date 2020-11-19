Frances Christie
August 28, 1950 - November 3, 2020
Fran left this earth peacefully in the early morning of November 3 at her home in Eugene surrounded by her loving family: husband of 48 years Bob Kieran and two children Kyle and Shannon, after losing her 5 ½ year battle with endometrial cancer. Keeping this fight mostly private, Fran fought courageously against the odds always battling to gain a few more months to spend with those she loved.
Fran taught teenagers for more than 40 years in alternative schools, night school, adolescent recovery programs and for the last 25 years at Sheldon High School developing and running Sheldon Academy, a credit recovery program for those who, for various reasons, were having difficulty keeping up. The threads of the tapestry of Fran's life are woven with the stories of students she helped, of all the 504s and IEPs and meetings with other teachers, of pursuing options for those that needed help, and an absolutely unfailing commitment to provide opportunities for young people to succeed. The resulting image is of a life dedicated to a better community and world through the people she touched, helped, encouraged and cajoled – and helped transition into adults - as concerned for their fellow man as she has always been.
Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to James Douglas and Muriel Ellen Christie, Fran was always a people person maintaining friendships started in first grade as well as those discovered in her later years, with most calling her a friend for life. Fran worked her way through Simon Fraser University and knew she wanted to teach, receiving her teaching certificate before her 24th birthday, and starting at Northfield Alternative High School on Vancouver Island right away. Alternative school planted a seed in Fran that there were many possible paths for students to learn to become successful and independent, something she nurtured and applied liberally during her professional career, and in life. Many students blossomed and rewarded her with their successes.
Fran is survived by husband Bob, children Kyle and Shannon, sister Pat (Don) of Powell River, B.C., nephews Simon (Katie) and Lukas in B.C. and nieces and nephews Jenny (Kris), Andy (Kathleen), Tim, Emily (Will), Emma, Molly (Kari), Melissa (Jeff), Sean (Kynetta) and numerous grand nieces and nephews. Fran touched many lives with a loving hand, and few who knew her will ever forget. Rest in Peace, dear Fran, to battle no more forever.
No ceremony is planned at this time. In memoriam, please consider a donation to Eugene Education Foundation, Sheldon High School.
