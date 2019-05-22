|
|
Frances Dee DuPont, owner of a compassionate heart, died suddenly March 31, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to everyone she met. Her loving spirit and kindness, given freely, will be forever missed.
Frances Dee DuPont
July 19, 1937 -
March 31, 2019
"We attract abundance
when we ask from
a compassionate heart."
-Jonathan Lockwood-Huie
Frances was born in Kingsman, Arizona on July 19, 1937 to David and Pauline Sparks. Her family lived in a traveling trailer moving between California and Arizona. As a consequence, Frances attended more than twenty schools before completing high school. Fortunately, her warm smile and infectious personality made it easy for her to make friends.
In 1957, Frances married her beloved husband, Dale DuPont, and together they raised three children in Porterville, California. For 22 years Frances held the position of 'Special Friend' in the Porterville Unified School District. In her job she established rapport and meaningful relationships with referred children to improve their behavior, social connections and educational performance. She excelled at and loved her job, finally able to spend many years at the same school.
Before moving to Eugene in 2015, Dale and Frances traveled yearly from California to spend summers at Lake Woahink in Florence, Oregon. For more than 20 years they helped their family host dozens of friends, teaching untold numbers of people to waterski and paint rocks. Their grandchildren would host so many friends it was a running joke that there was seldom an accurate headcount when the dinner table was set. Frances was always the first one up in the mornings, starting the coffee and quietly painting scores of rocks that now dot the property with precious memories.
Frances fostered an atmosphere of cooperation and fun. She loved to play card and board games, especially with her grandkids. She always celebrated her birthday at the lake, with many traditions built around it. Until she was 75 she waterskied every year on her birthday. In her later years she took up oil painting. As we all discovered, she was a talented artist.
Frances' husband Dale preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister Bernita Orona, sons David DuPont (Mark Gaulin) and Daniel DuPont (Kari), daughter Michelle Service (Bill), grandchildren Justin Trent, Kassandra Walters, Josh DuPont, Wes Service, Bruce Service, and four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Eugene's First Congregational Church. Memorial donations can be made to The Positive Community Kitchen. P.O. Box 11513, Eugene 97404
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 22, 2019