Frances Fay (Hope Jennings) Durbin left this life for the next on May 4th, 2019, at the age of 85. Born in Lansing, Michigan to Arthur and Elsie Hope, she was the youngest of 5 children. She was married to Donald Jennings from 1952 to 1975. They had 3 wonderful children and one who is kind of a smart aleck. She was married to Darrell Durbin from 1996 until his death in 2003. She moved to Eugene in 2004 with her pal, Benny the Wonder Dog, to live with her son Ken.
Frances "Hope" Fay Jennnings
May 4, 2019
She is survived by her sons Jeff (Kim), Mark (Erin), and Ken (Kris), and daughter Jennifer Hope. She is also survived by step-children Alan, Doug and Angie Durbin, 15 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and Toby the (not Wonder) Dog.
Frances loved knitting, mystery novels, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. She attended Emmaus Lutheran Church. She enjoyed Mexican restaurants, where she always slopped salsa down the front of her shirt. She usually wore white so this would show up better.
No service is planned, per her request.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 10, 2019