Frances Geraldine Brenaman
08/01/1920 - 08/03/2019
Frances Geraldine "Gerry" Brenaman went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 3, 2019.
Gerry was born to Harry L. and Etta L. Chase in Eugene, OR. She had 3 siblings, Virginia, Harry Leland II and Lowel. She graduated from nursing school with her RN in 1943 and worked at Sacred Heart-PeaceHealth Hospital in the newborn nursery until her retirement.
She married Ralph Brenaman in 1944 and they had 4 children: Linda D. Smith (Darrel), H. Ralph (Nancy), William Alan, and Robert (Bob) C.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, husband Ralph, son William, daughter-in-law Wendy, and granddaughter-in-law K.C. Peterson.
She leaves behind 3 children, 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Gerry's request, there will be no service and in lieu of cards and gifts to the family, please make a donation of childrens books to your local school, library or local childrens reading program.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 6 to Aug. 11, 2019