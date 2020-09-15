Frances Jarvis
04/03/1922 - 08/29/2020
Frances Algeria Jarvis, age 98, passed away on August 29, 2020, in Eugene, OR. She was born on April 3, 1922 in Wilton, North Dakota to Frank Rogowski and Agnes (Kabylnick) Rogowski. Frances graduated from Wilton High School in Wilton, ND. After high school she attended business college in Bismarck, ND.
Frances married Ralph Jarvis on October 3, 1944 in Wilton, North Dakota. They were happily married for 71 years until Ralph's death May 16, 2016. They moved to Oregon in 1952 and lived in Eugene, Cottage Grove, Roseburg, Albany and Springfield. Frances worked as a bank teller in Roseburg for a few years, but preferred her vocation as a stay-at-home mom. Frances enjoyed camping, working in her vegetable garden and sewed most of her daughters' clothes, which was a full-time job. Frances and Ralph also enjoyed golfing in the spring and summers while staying at their 2nd home on Crooked River Ranch.
During retirement, Ralph and Frances made 13 trips to Kauai, HI and travelled throughout the USA in their 5th wheel. Frances was a member of St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield, OR where she participated in home visits. In earlier years she was a member of Catholic Daughters of America at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany, OR.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Jarvis; parents, Frank and Agnes Rogowski; brothers Ted and Richard Rogowski; and sister Pat Ochsner . Frances is survived by her 5 daughters, Dianne Lewandowski of Eugene, OR; Cheryl Huff (Jack) of Albany, OR; Darlene Ayres (Jerry) of Bandon, OR; Mary Ann Bellamy of Bend, OR and Gloria Jarvis of Springfield, OR; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and funeral mass will be held at St. Alice Catholic Church in Springfield on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at Roaring River Pizza, Springfield, OR. People attending the service must sign up in advance at https://stalicecatholicchurch.flocknote.com/signup/15239
. Livestreaming will be available. Whomever is interested can access the link at flocknote at the online link listed above, prior to the service. Please note that masks are required. If you are unable to sign up via the internet, please call St. Alice Church at 541-747-7041 for assistance. The family requests memorial donations be made to St. Alice Catholic Church.
