Frances "Frankie" Redick
1/10/64 - 7/13/19
Frances left earlier than expected for her next adventure. She left behind laughter, great memories and a trail of wonder for those who met her.
All of Frankie's time was an adventure, and everything she was interested in she excelled at. From teaching floral design, working in non-profits, security, construction, or deciding to go back to college at 40 and graduating with higher than a 4.0 GPA.
She loved to travel and was always curious what was down the next road, whether it was in her neighborhood or in Thailand, Jamaica, Hawaii, or the next exotic location.
Frankie felt her greatest achievement was her daughter. She was proud that she raised a kind, funny and powerful woman. The two shared a love for roller derby and Frankie was Bout Director for Emerald City Roller Derby for a time.
She had the friendships all women hope to have. The kind who strengthen each other in tough times, laugh with each other during the good times, and know where the bail money is kept (you know, just in case).
Frankie is survived by many people who felt seen, loved, and accepted by her. She left children both in biology and in love with a knowledge that the terms of her love were unconditional. She had new family, old family, and chosen family who she loved deeply and who will all miss her.
There will be a stop on Frankie's Farewell Tour on Sunday, August 11 in Eugene. If you would like to attend, please contact family for time and location.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019