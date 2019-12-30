|
Frances Sullivan Bishop
2/14/1926 - 12/21/2019
Frances Antoinette Sullivan Bishop of Eugene, Oregon died on December 21, 2019. She was 93.
Frances, known as Franny, Francesca, Mom, Grandma Bishop and Grandma Franny, was born on Valentine's Day, 1926, in Virginia, Minnesota to Isabelle Glubka and Daniel B. Sullivan.
Franny grew up in Flint Michigan. In 1947, she earned her nursing diploma from the University of Michigan. It was there that she met her future husband, John W. Bishop.
The two married in 1947 in Buffalo, New York. After living in New York, Germany and California, the couple settled with their children in Eugene, Oregon.
Franny loved to play tennis and golf. She followed University of Oregon sports and her quilts won top prizes at the Lane County Fair.
Franny loved to play bridge, to read and to travel. She always spoke her mind and was a great cook though, in her later years, she happily stopped cooking all the time.
Whether she was driving her grandkids to get peanut butter chocolate ice cream in her blue convertible or spending weeks in Hawaii every year, Franny lived economically but without sacrificing joy.
She was unsentimental when it came to things but was always ready to welcome her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren into her home.
Franny was predeceased by her parents and her brother Daniel B. Sullivan M.D. of Augusta, Georgia. In 2004, she lost her husband of 56 years.
She greatly missed her brother and husband after they died.
Franny died with her daughters nearby, in Eugene, under palliative care following surgery. Before her death, she was able to say goodbye to her family and meet her two youngest great-granddaughters.
She is survived by her children: John Bishop Jr. (Marilyn) of Bullard, Texas; Susan Lutz (Mark) of Anchorage, Alaska; Lynda Bishop (Steve Acker) of Portland, Oregon; James Bishop of Girdwood, Alaska; and Michael Bishop of Clam Gulch, Alaska.
Franny is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel B. Sullivan Education Endowment at the University Health Care Foundation, 2100 Central Ave. Suite D-1, Augusta, GA 30904.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Eugene Country Club on January 11, 2020 at 2 pm.
