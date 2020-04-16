|
Frank Cross Jr.
December 11, 1941 - March 26, 2020
Frank Lamar Cross Jr passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 78. Frank was born December 11, 1941 in Eugene, Or. to Frank L. Cross Sr. and Eileen H. Henry. He was the last of five children joining four sisters.
Frank attended schools in Springfield and graduated from Springfield High in 1960. Frank married his high school sweetheart, Carmelita Silano on September 1, 1961.
Frank went to work for Georgia Pacific in Springfield right out of high school and from there went into the electrical trade industry becoming a Journeyman electrician on January 1, 1976. Frank was a 50 year member of the IBEW working out of local 280. His last job was at Pope and Talbot in Halsey and remained there until he retired.
Frank enjoyed his work, he also enjoyed traveling, golf, visiting with friends and family, bicycling, taking long walks, and working around the house. He loved watching birds and wildlife and would help any stray animal that came around. He also loved his little dog Zoey. Frank was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Carmelita (Bonnie); daughter, Dana Chase; sons, Darren (Monica) Lucas and Tina; Darrell (Kara) Raia and Anton.
Frank was preceded in death by his infant daughter Mona Lynn, his parents and sisters, Betty Sutton, Marie Kane, Beverly Trask, and Patricia Cerkoney.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's name to Greenhill Humane Society.
A celebration of Frank's life will be announced at a later date.
